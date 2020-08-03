James Clyburn: Honor John Lewis by voting like never before

By
Mayukh Saha
-

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn shares with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga how he plans to honor his late friend and urges the Black Lives Matter movement to vote “like never before” to continue Rep. John Lewis’ legacy. #CNN #News

