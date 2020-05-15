James Clapper refuses to testify to Congress in person ‘until there’s a COVID vaccine’

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is in no hurry to come to D.C. and reply questions concerning his position in the General Michael Flynn unmasking scandal. In an interview with CNN, Clapper made it completely clear that he won’t journey to testify in person till there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

After he made the remarks, he was silent for a second or two, then he rapidly added, “but I can testify remotely…” During the identical interview, he additionally declared how “routine” it’s to unmask Americans. Clapper responded that he “couldn’t recall what prompted him to unmask General Flynn.” How handy. Given Clapper’s historical past of mendacity beneath oath, it’s unclear how a lot it issues to have him testify in any respect, frankly.

Clapper, who was Director of National Intelligence from 2010 to 2017, admitted giving “clearly erroneous” testimony to Congress about mass surveillance in March 2013. The under-oath fallacy was uncovered by National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who sparked nationwide debate on surveillance coverage with leaks to the press. Tw0 felony statutes that cowl mendacity to Congress have five-year statutes of limitations. Clapper managed to keep away from being charged for these lies to Congress due to 5 years of inaction by the Justice Department—the statutory limitations expired in 2018.

Many members of Congress, largely Republicans supportive of latest limits on digital surveillance, referred to as for Clapper to be prosecuted because the deadline neared, saying unpunished perjury jeopardizes the power of Congress to carry out oversight. “He admitted to lying to Congress and was unremorseful and flippant about it,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) informed the Washington Examiner in 2018. “The integrity of our federal government is at stake because his behavior sets the standard for the entire intelligence community,” Massie acknowledged.

Clapper, who in retirement has emerged as a main critic of President Trump, continues to behave as if he’s each above reproach and the legislation. Considering the Department of Justice allowed him to escape unscathed from his fabricated 2013 congressional testimony, it’s no marvel why he feels empowered to really feel precisely that. If you’re a Trump ally, nevertheless, you’ll seemingly get a 6:00 a.m. wake-up name from the FBI and CNN for lesser issues.

This piece was written by Amy Johnston on May 14, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

‘The View’ tries to humiliate Dallas salon proprietor who refused to shut her enterprise—she flips the script on them

Michigan music retailer proprietor sends brutal message to Gretchen Whitmer after he’s compelled to shut down his store for good

Maxine Waters slips up, admits Democrats don’t need companies ‘opened back up’