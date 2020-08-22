James Charles Gives JoJo Siwa A Jaw-Dropping Makeover — Look!

Woah, we did NOT see this coming!!

If you believed JoJo Siwa‘s brown hair was a big surprise, you haven’ t seen anything yet! The Boomerang songstress linked with James Charles for the supreme makeover collab, and the outcomes are unbelievable.

Related: JoJo Siwa Introduces Her Mystery Boyfriend In Adorable TikTok Video– Watch!

The twosome naturally talked about Dance Moms, while Siwa likewise revealed (listed below) her nerves over having another person manage her makeup:

“This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time. Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don’t let anybody else do it. It’s just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try.”

After seeing the last glam appearance, she exclaimed:

“I will say it’s very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning. It’s very pretty. It’s obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty.”

What do U think about JoJo’s makeover, y’ all?! Give it a watch (above) to see the complete appearance and let us understand (listed below) in the remarks!