James Carville Says There’s A ‘Case’ For ‘Treason’ If President Trump Knew About Russia Bounty

On Sunday, Democratic strategist James Carville responded on MSNBC to the report that Russian intelligence supplied Afghan militants bounties to kill American troopers by demanding solutions from the the Trump administration about what members of the White House knew.

Carville insisted there’s a “case” to be made that President Trump dedicated “treason” if he knew concerning the bounty after inviting Russia President Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit previous to talking to West Point troopers at their commencement.

“If the reporting is right and [Trump] knew about it, and he invited Putin to the G7, there is a case to make that this violates the treason provision in Article III of the United States Constitution.” @JamesCarville pic.twitter.com/s6g1lnbXsZ — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) June 29, 2020

James Carville: ‘Read what the definition of treason is’

Carville mentioned, “If the reporting is right and he knew about it, and he invited Putin to the G7, all right, there is a Carville case to make that this violates the treason provision in Article III of the United States Constitution, and people have to start reading Article III. Read what the definition of treason is.”

If true that is outrageous conduct by Russia. Lack of a response by @realDonaldTrump suggests he could also be beholden to Putin. @POTUS is placing US troops’ lives in danger by doing nothing. Having served on lively obligation, I discover this conduct by our Commander in Chief to be unacceptable. https://t.co/RbHpVRpqrT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 26, 2020

Carville says solutions should come instantly: ‘Questions must be asked, and answers must be given’

“I’m not saying that he did it,” Carville continued. “The Intelligence Committee has to call these people in and ascertain if this is right because if this is right, we could have this instance. So, we need answers. Again, Congresswoman Liz Cheney is as Republican as I am a Democrat — maybe more — wants answers, too. And we have to get answers to this. They’ve got to come pronto, like immediately.”

“Maybe he has a defense to this,” the ‘Ragin’ Cajun’ went on. “Maybe The New York Times made it all up. I doubt it, but maybe they did. Maybe it’s all fake news.”

“But questions must be asked, and answers must be given,” he mentioned. “That is where you are.”