James Carville Says He’s ‘Very Confident’ Americans Will Vote Out Trump

Bill Clinton’s previous lead strategist James Carville informed MSNBC on Wednesday that he was “very confident” 2020 Democrat Joe Biden will beat President Donald Trump in November.

“You cannot have order without law,” Carville stated. “When the White House chief of staff says no one 10 miles outside of Washington cares about the Hatch Act, that is an attack on the law. You’re a lawyer. You don’t get to pick and choose which laws you follow. You really don’t.”

Carville Calls Trump Administration Lawless

The ‘Ragin’ Cajun’ continued, “If the White House says we don’t have to follow the law, then some of these people who are appropriately angry and frustrated said, why do you want me to follow the law? Just as a terrible example for everybody, a terrible example for young people.”

“And you can talk all you want about the order, but there is no, you have lawlessness like we have, it isn’t any good,” he included. “I think the public understands that better than we give them credit for.”

“And I think that’s why you see in the polling numbers you see,” Carville stated. “I believe we reduce possibly under-appreciated where the American public is …