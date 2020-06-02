James Cameron returns to New Zealand to resume ‘Avatar’ sequels – Panorama

James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have returned to New Zealand to resume filming the Avatar sequels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UPI stories.

Production was halted on a number of Avatar sequels in March due to the pandemic. New Zealand has endorsed COVID-19 security procedures for movie and tv productions to comply with.

Cameron and Landau arrived sporting face shields and masks. The duo may have to isolate for 14 days earlier than returning to work.

“Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins,” Landau stated on Instagram Sunday alongside a photograph of himself and Cameron.

The first Avatar movie was launched in 2009. Avatar 2 is about to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. Three sequel movies will then be launched the weekend earlier than Christmas each different yr with the ultimate installment arriving in December 2027.