James Cameron Files For Legal Guardianship To Protect Teen Daughter’s BFF!

James Cameron to the rescue??

Stories have been round for years concerning the filmmaker’s legendary problem-solving capacity on set, producing miracles from turning Arnold Schwarzenegger right into a film star to making a plausible 3-D world in Avatar. Now he’s apparently fixing issues in the true world, too.

According to a brand new report in The Blast, the director and his fifth spouse,Titanic actress Suzy Amis Cameron, filed a petition to grow to be the authorized guardians for a 16-year-old woman in want.

The teen, whose title has naturally not been launched as she’s nonetheless a minor, is reportedly an excellent pal of one among James and Suzy’s three daughters, almost definitely Quinn Cameron who can be 16. (The couple share two different daughters, Claire,19, and Elizabeth Rose, 13.)

According to the petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, James claimed the woman’s dad and mom “unfortunately began experiencing health challenges and financial hardships approximately one and a half years ago rendering them increasingly unable to care” for her.

Apparently the woman’s dad and mom have divorced and live in several states, quickly taking her with them away from her bestie. But the Camerons say the ladies maintained a “close friendship, connecting online daily and even visiting each other in their respective hometowns.” The Oscar-winner says he and his spouse grew near the teenager throughout this time and witnessed her dad and mom’ incapacity to care for her; they declare the woman’s dad and mom at the moment are each homeless and affected by substance abuse issues.

Aw, what a tragic state of affairs. Thankfully for this teen, her BFF’s dad and mom are usually not simply enormously rich and accountable — however apparently kindhearted as well.

The teen continued to stay together with her dad and mom up till September 2019, when their circumstances turned too dire. Seeing this, the Camerons filed for permission for the woman to come back stay with them in California. Per the docs, the household asserted they’ve “cared for her as one of their own children,” even enrolling her in a personal faculty in Calabasas, and that the woman “is thriving in Petitioners’ care and she wishes to continue to be cared for by Petitioners.”

The Camerons say each the dad and mom and the grandparents of the minor have authorised the change in authorized guardianship, so now it’s simply as much as the courts.

If even the household isn’t contesting this, we will’t think about anybody saying no to James Cameron — particularly not after he made $2 billion with large, blue cat individuals. What do YOU consider the filmmaker’s effort to save lots of his daughter’s pal??

