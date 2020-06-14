James Bond book inscribed by Ian Fleming for sale for £27,500

In You Only Live Twice, M – Head of the Secret Intelligence Service – mentions Dulles by name in complaining that the CIA has stopped revealing information to MI6: “They regard that as their private preserve. When Allen Dulles was in charge, we used at least to get digests of any stuff that concerned us, but this new man McCone has cracked down on all that.”

The two men first met in 1959, dining together in London. They hit it off immediately, and the friendship lasted until Fleming’s death in 1964.

Bookseller Pom Harrington said: “Bond offered popular respect for the CIA’s work, especially at a time when the Soviet shooting down of the U-2 Spy plane and the failed Bay of Pigs invasion under Dulles’s watch – he had to resign over the latter – led to claims that the agency was ineffective and poorly run.”

He added: “After Dulles’s death, the CIA impounded his private papers, finding with some shock that in Dulles and Fleming’s correspondence the former revealed much sensitive information to the latter, and that Dulles actively sought Fleming’s advice on intelligence matters… The relationship between Dulles and Fleming shows that real intelligence also finds inspiration in spy fiction, for their public presentation, for technologies, and for their heroic self-image. It dispels the notion that Bond is a subject of interest purely to fans and critics of popular culture and not one worthy of study by historians.”