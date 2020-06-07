James Bennet: NYT opinion editor resigns over Tom Cotton’s piece

Image copyright

The New York Times’ opinion editor has resigned amid outrage over a piece by a Republican senator calling for military force to be used to quell protesters.

James Bennet stepped down after Senator Tom Cotton’s article, entitled “Send in the Troops”, caused revolt on the list of newspapers’ journalists and readers.

It backed Donald Trump’s threat to make use of troops against anti-racism protesters.

The newspaper had initially stood by the publication but then said the article “did not meet” its standards.

The change in position came after an outcry from both the public and staff over the piece, published on the newspaper’s web site last Wednesday. Some journalists did not enter into work on Thursday in protest.

Mr Bennet, who has been the opinion editor since 2016, later admitted that he hadn’t read the piece before its publication. The Arkansas senator’s article called for “an overwhelming show of force” against groups he called “rioters”.

Its publication happened as thousands and thousands of people have already been marching throughout the US in recent weeks against racism and police brutality.

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody last month. Video showed him pinned to the floor, with a white police officer kneeling on his neck for pretty much nine minutes.

More than 800 NYT’s employees signed a letter denouncing thee article’s publication, saying it contained misinformation.

“As a black woman, as a journalist, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this,” Pulitzer Prize-winning NYT journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote on Twitter.

In an email to staff on Sunday, New York Times publisher AG Sulzberger said: “Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years.”

The note said Mr Bennet had resigned after that he agreed that “it would take a new team to lead the department through a time of considerable change”. There was no mention to Mr Cotton’s piece.

The New York Times initially defended the article, saying the editorial page needed to reflect diverse viewpoints. But in a lengthy editor’s note included with the written text on Friday, it said the text “fell short of our standards and should not have been published”.

It said “the editing process was rushed and flawed”, adding: “The published piece presents as facts assertions about the role of ‘cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa’; in fact, those allegations have not been substantiated and have been widely questioned.”

The newspaper also said the senator’s statement that police “bore the brunt” of the violence was an “overstatement that should have been challenged”. The headline, which had not been compiled by Mr Cotton, “was incendiary and should not have been used”, the note added.

Mr Sulzberger’s email announced that Jim Dao, who oversees op-eds as a deputy in the opinion section, will soon be moved to a different role, while Katie Kingsbury will become acting opinion editorial page editor.

Tom Cotton backed Donald Trump’s demand military intervention





On Saturday, Stan Wischnowski, the top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned after publishing a headline that equated property damage to the deaths of black people, which prompted public condemnation from most of the newspaper’s staff.

Mr Wischnowski apologised for what that he described as a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline “Buildings Matter Too” on a write-up about civil unrest in america.