James Anderson says England may rotate seamers against West Indies to manage workload | Cricket News

Seamer James Anderson says England may consider rotating their attack in the Test series against West Indies to manage workloads after the coronavirus lockdown.

Anderson says he feels “really good” in front of the three-match series, which starts at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, after recovering from the rib injury which forced him to miss the final two Tests of England’s tour of South Africa at the start of the year.

July 8 – first Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

The 37-year-old has moved his training from Lancashire to Chester to accommodate West Indies, who’ll spend the following fortnight in quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford after arriving in England on Tuesday.

“I’m fine – I’m really good actually at the minute. Training has been going well,” said Anderson, who is England’s leading Test wicket-taker of them all with 584 victims.

“I’ve managed to tick over quite nicely during lockdown. I’ve fortuitously got room enough to fit half of my run-up in on my drive, so I’ve been ticking over with my bowling then when I came ultimately back to training with Lancashire I’ve maybe not been moving in cold.

“I felt like I hit the floor running pretty much. I’ve been enjoying being back.

“Obviously you can find concerns concerning the fact we have been not going to experienced any competitive cricket before that first Test match and then offering three Test matches in quick succession.

Anderson has resumed one-to-one training

“So you can find obviously items that we need to look at ahead of that in terms of workloads and whether we play all three as bowlers or whether we rotate.

“I’m sure the medical staff and the coaches are doing their due diligence on that; that’s something we’ll have to look at in several weeks’ time.

“But at the moment I’m enjoying myself, I’m enjoying being back and feeling really good.”

West Indies have sent a 25-man group to England for the Test series, that will take place in the bio-secure environments of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford – without supporters in attendance – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul opted maybe not to make the trip and Anderson said their decision was perfectly understandable.

“From our perspective we’re undoubtedly very grateful that the West Indies are coming over here.

“Obviously, with what’s going on in the world, I imagine it’s a scary decision for a lot of them, for all of them to make the journey over so we’re hugely grateful.”

“It’s great for the game. It’s brilliant that we are closing in on getting some Test cricket played after a decent lay-off.”

