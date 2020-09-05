Jamal Lewis: Newcastle have £13.5m bid accepted for Norwich left-back | Football News





Jamal Lewis is on global task with Northern Ireland

Newcastle have had a ₤ 13.5 m bid for left-back Jamal Lewis accepted by Norwich.

Lewis, who had actually been a target for Liverpool previously in the transfer window, is presently away on global task with Northern Ireland for their Nations League project.

The Magpies checked Lewis previously in the transfer window however were priced quote ₤ 20m for the left-back.

Newcastle remain in the marketplace for a left-back after seeing Danny Rose’s loan relocation from Tottenham end at the end of last season.

They have remained in settlements with Sassuolo for left-back Rogerio, according to Sky inItaly It is stated a charge of ₤ 12.5 m was being talked about for the 22-year-old.