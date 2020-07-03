Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi consulate staff describe strange events on day of journalist’s death

A cleaning lady, two drivers, and a technical worker were all denied access or told not to appear to work on October 2, they said on the first day of the trial at a Turkish court.

Consulate technical worker Zeki Demir said he was told that there will be renovations at Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi’s home but was then asked ahead in at 2 p.m.

“There were five or six people there. They stopped me from coming through the three entrances. They asked me to light up the tandoor (oven). There was an atmosphere of panic,” that he said.

“I lit up the tandoor and they spoke with each other. I joked saying that if you fall in the tandoor then you will become kebabs. Then I left.”

The Consul General’s driver, Hakan Guven told the court he took al-Otaibi and his family to the airport on October 8. Guven said al-Otaibi told him that he would return.

Their statements were included in the indictment, which lays out in more detail the events leading up to the afternoon of October 2, when Khashoggi walked in to the Saudi consulate in a busy business district in Istanbul to grab papers that will have allowed him to marry his fiancée Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged.

Lawyers for the 20 Saudi defendants, assigned by Turkey’s Bar Association for a good trial, said they were struggling to reach their clients.

The suspects named in the indictment include Ahmed al-Assiri, a former deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s general intelligence, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former adviser to the Saudi Crown Prince. Both men are accused of “instigating premeditated torturous murder with monstrous intent.” The remaining 18 defendants are increasingly being charged with “premeditated torturous murder with monstrous intent.”

Cengiz, United Nations special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, representatives of International press Institute (IPI), European Federation of Journalist (EFJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) were all present at the trial on Friday.

Cengiz, who is hoping the case will offer new clues to the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s remains, told journalists away from court that the whole process was “exhausting both spiritually and psychologically” for her.

“It is a moral responsibility on our shoulders to pursue this murder,” she said.

She added that they can continue to seek justice both in Turkey and around the globe.

Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings, said: “We are sending a very strong message to dictators around the world that they cannot get away with killing a journalist.”

Saudi Arabia held an effort in December and found eight people guilty of charges concerning Khashoggi’s death, but the proceedings were opaque and the defendants’ identities were not unveiled. Callamard said that hearing from the witnesses in this formal space would give “far more legitimacy and strength to their statement.”

“We’re moving into a space of justice. The Saudi process was anything but justice, it was a travesty of justice in my opinion and it was closed, secret trial. Here we have a space where the victims are heard in a way that they have never been heard before,” she told media outside the court.

“It is important for truth telling because more information is coming up and more information will come up,” she added.

Despite her findings that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the murder, he wasn’t mentioned by name at the hearing, Callamard added.

“He was mentioned in a tangential fashion,” she said.

She said she was unsure whether it was because of his diplomatic immunity or whether it had been because the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence.

Ankara has again and again called for the suspects to be extradited and tried in Turkey where the crime took place. Riyadh has not complied with the request.

The Turkish indictment outlines a conspiracy among the defendants. It includes CCTV footage of the movement of the suspects — 15 of whom flew in to Turkey from Saudi Arabia ahead of the killing — along with eyewitness testimony from Turkish workers in the consulate who were given time off on the day of the murder.

The trial has taken fresh expect Cengiz, who says she’s going to not stop pursuing justice for her slain fiancée.

“I will continue to pursue all legal avenues to hold Jamal’s killers accountable and I will not rest until we get Justice for Jamal,” she said in a written statement to CNN. “Jamal’s killers and those who ordered his murder have evaded justice thus far. I hope this criminal case in Turkey brings to light the whereabouts of Jamal’s body, the evidence against the killers and the evidence of those behind the gruesome murder.”

The Saudi government has presented shifting stories about Khashoggi’s fate in the months following his death. Initially Saudi officials denied any knowledge of the journalist’s whereabouts, then shifted to arguing that a group of rogue operators completed the murder without the involvement of Bin Salman . Turkish officials have said Riyadh will not be cooperative within their investigation.

US officials, however, have said this kind of mission — including the 15-man hit squad sent from Riyadh — could not have now been carried out minus the authorization of Bin Salman, and the CIA figured the Crown Prince had ordered the killing. Saudi authorities have vehemently denied the allegations.

In December 2019, 11 unnamed suspects were put on trial in Saudi Arabi. Eight people were found guilty of charges associated with Khashoggi’s death, five of whom were sentenced to death. They were later pardoned by one of Khashoggi’s sons, sparing them from the death penalty in accordance with Saudi legal custom.

Al-Qahtani and al-Assiri were cleared by Saudi authorities. Both men, part of the Crown Prince’s inner circle , were relieved of their duties in the immediate aftermath of Khashoggi’s killing.

In a report a year ago, Callamard figured Saudi Arabia was responsible under international law for the “deliberate, premeditated execution” of Khashoggi, and needed an investigation in to the role of the Crown Prince, saying there was “credible evidence meriting further investigation.”

CNN has already reached out to the Saudi government for comment on the Istanbul trial.