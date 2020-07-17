Jamal Crawford’s latest NBA chance finally arrives with Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Jamal Crawford is coming away a 51-point game. People may have overlooked. After just about all, it was greater than 450 times ago.

For quite some time, it appeared as if that online game might have been Crawford’s last as a possible NBA participant. For the majority of the 2019-20 period, the right now 40-year-old protect remained unsigned.

“To be honest with you, I went through a range of emotions,” Crawford mentioned. “I was frustrated at the beginning. I didn’t understand. I didn’t know what happened.”

Luckily for Crawford, it doesn’t matter any longer. He has returned in the NBA, filling one of many spots that this Brooklyn Nets needed to deal with after their particular roster has been decimated simply by injuries in addition to coronavirus-related problems coming into the growing season restart in Walt Disney World.

















The new-look Brooklyn Nets maintain a staff practice within the NBA’s Orlando bubble



With Vince Carter now technically retired, Crawford comes back to the league as the oldest participant, about two-and-a-half months over the age of Miami Heat veteran ahead Udonis Haslem.

Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man from the Year along with a past success from the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, practiced with the Nets for the first time about Wednesday.

“He is a guy that loves playing the game of basketball in the offseason, really keeps himself in shape, whether that is playing in pro-ams, whether that is playing pick-up games, whether that is just being around the game with his kids,” Nets interim trainer Jacque Vaughn said. “And then some people just have the genetics that go with it, that they are special human beings and they can still play at the age of 40 – or 20 times two, right?”

The Nets will become Crawford’s ninth staff in a profession that, as soon as he gets to a game in Walt Disney World, will certainly reach 20 seasons.



















Jamal Crawford grown in for 51 points from the Dallas Mavericks in his ultimate game for that Phoenix Suns in April 2019



His last online game was April 9, 2019, when he arrived off the along with and obtained 51 details for Phoenix against Dallas. He will be the oldest participant in NBA history to attain 50 within a game – Michael Jordan was about seven weeks shy of his 39th birthday when he had his last 50-point outing – and for a while this season it looked like Crawford would join Kobe Bryant in a rare NBA club.

Bryant scored 60 in his final NBA game. If Crawford’s last outing with Phoenix would have been his NBA farewell as well, he and Bryant would have been the only two players to score at least 50 in their on:court finales.

“If guys said your last game was a 51-point game off the bench, thats a heck of a exit,” Crawford said. “So, I tried to find the peace within that and I got a chance to spend time with family. But I am so happy to be back.”

