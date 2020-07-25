Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks by New York Jets | NFL News





Jamal Adams postures at this year’s Pro Bowl, his 2nd succeeding look

The New York Jets have traded unhappy security Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, getting 2 first-round choices for the All-Pro protective back.

The Jets will get security Bradley McDougald from the Seahawks together with 3 draft choices: first- and third-round choices in 2021 and a first-round choice in2022 The Jets likewise sent out the Seahawks a fourth-round choice in2022 The offer is pending physicals.

Adams has actually been looking for a trade for months amidst an agreement deadlock with the Jets and his departure comes a day after the 24- year-old went public with criticisms versus Adam Gase, stating the Jets’ head coach isn’t the “right leader” for the group.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organisation to reach the Promised Land,” Adams informed the New York Daily News ofGase “As a leader, what actually troubles me is that he does not have a relationship with everyone in the structure.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing (badly) and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams has actually taped 12 sacks and 273 takes on in his 3 seasons in the NFL

Adams, who is from Texas and invests his off-season near Dallas, informed a fan last month that he ‘d enjoy to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams made his 2nd Pro Bowl choice in 3 seasons in 2019 after tallying 75 takes on (10 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 7 pass separations and an interception in 14 video games.

Adams was under agreement through 2021 after the Jets got his fifth-year alternative. He was slated to make $3.6 m (₤ 2.8 m) in between wage and benefits in 2020, with a $9.9 m (₤ 7.7 m) wage in 2021.

The Seahawks reached the NFC Divisional playoff last season however were eager to enhance their defence after losing to the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson invited Adams’ arrival on Twitter, writing “Let’s get it!!! @Prez,” referencing the label Adams made in college and utilizes as his manage on social networks.

