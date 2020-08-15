Jamal Adams claps back at Gregg Williams’ taunt he’ll miss playing for Jets

The brand-new Seattle Seahawks security clap back at his previous protective planner

When it pertains to drama in the NFL, the Jamal Adams legend covered all the bases. Dating all the method back to last season’s trade due date, the star security required a trade off the New York Jets due to absence of development in agreement extension talks. General supervisor Joe Douglas lastly turned him after the Seattle Seahawks provided him a premium return that consisted of security Bradley McDougald and 2 first-round choices.

After leaving, Jets protective planner Gregg Williams announced that Adam will not have a good time in Seattle since their playing design is “boring.” Head coach Pete Carroll clapped back at Williams previously today, stating that the Seahawks do not “make as many mistakes” asWilliams But Adams lastly provided his reaction on Saturday, stating that his previous coach made these remarks since he “misses” him.

Jets and Seahawks hyping up their Week 14 match this season

There’s some severe displeasure in between the 2 groups on opposite sides of theUnited States Adams was generally cherished by Jets fans, however that relationship soured after Adams went public with his agreement needs and honestly informed a Dallas Cowboys fan that he was attempting his finest to arrive on the NFC East team. After all of that drama, a lot of …