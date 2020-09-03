Jamaicans head to polls amid coronavirus resurgence By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness fulfills Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London



By Kate Chappell

KINGSTON (Reuters) – Jamaica’s ruling celebration looks set to maintain power by a strong margin in a basic election on Thursday thanks to its consistent stewardship of the economy and in spite of a current resurgence of the nation’s coronavirus break out.

Polls program Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s center-right Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) some 12 to 19 portion points ahead of the center-left People’s National Party (PNP).

Holness most likely called the election 6 months prior to it was constitutionally mandated to take advantage of electorate’s fulfillment with his work prior to Jamaica even more feels the effect of economic crisis due to COVID-19, experts state.

He credits his administration’s tax cuts and other reforms with reducing joblessness to an all-time low and dramatically decreasing hardship. He likewise highlights the building of economical real estate and brand-new roadways.

Analysts state the previous PNP-led federal government’s execution of IMF-mandated austerity procedures, which lowered financial obligation and inflation, likewise paved the course towards development.

But the pandemic has actually sent out Jamaica, like the remainder of the greatly tourism-reliant …