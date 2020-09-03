Jamaica election: Voters go to polls amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Most Popular
First Thing: Trump encourages voter fraud and threatens to cut funding to Democrat-led cities...
Good early morning. Donald Trump recommended on Wednesday that individuals in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, casting tallies both...
TCL unveils TABMAX and TABMID tablets alongside smartwatch and TWS earphones
IFA Berlin 2020 is formally in progress and TCL started the celebrations with 2 tablets, a set of TWS earphones and a...
Palestinian factions meeting aims to counter annexation plan – Middle East Monitor
A spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu-Rudeineh, stated the other day that the Palestinian factions' meeting set up for today aims...
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, is world’s richest woman – Panorama
MacKenzie Scott has actually recorded the title of richest woman in the world simply days after ex- other half Jeff Bezos ended up...
Triple-drive thrus and burger lockers: Burger King unveils new designs
The burger chain revealed 2 new dining establishment designs with those functions and others onThursday It prepares to develop some models next year...