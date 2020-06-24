Jamaal Bowman set for primary win as Senate stalls on police reform – live updates | US news

06:50
Good morning, welcome to our US politics live coverage for the day. Here’s a little of what we can are expecting from today:
- We won’t know the outcomes of the Kentucky primary for days yet – but as it stands at the moment Amy McGrath seems like holding off the challenge of Charles Booker for the Democratic nomination and an attempt at unseating Mitch McConnell in November
- In New York it’s looking like progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman is going to oust long-standing Rep. Eliot Engel. Engel had establishment Democrat heavyweights behind him, but Bowman is leading handsomely at the moment.
- 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn gained a surprise victory over Trump-backed Lynda Bennett for a Republican North Carolina congressional seat .
- We’re expecting stalemate in the Senate over proposals to reform policing with federal legislation as Democrats and Republicans don’t find a package they can agree on.
- New cases of coronavirus in the US have surged with their highest level in two months.
- Donald Trump will host Polish president Andrzej Duda at the White House. He’s the very first leader to see since coronavirus travel restrictions were imposed. They’ll perform a press conference together later.
- Fresh from raising $11m yesterday in a fund-raiser that he shared with Barack Obama, Joe Biden will attend a virtual Biden for President finance event today.
I'm Martin Belam
