Jamaal Bowman ousts longtime incumbent Eliot Engel in New York

Bowman’s victory is an extraordinary rebuke to the Democratic Party establishment both in New York and on Capitol Hill — and reason for new optimism among progressives in the wake of Sens. Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s failed presidential primary bids.

The final call of the race comes more than three weeks following the June 23 primary and a drawn-out process in which the state has struggled to deliver timely results amid an influx of absentee ballots. New York significantly expanded its mail-in voting option in response to the coronavirus, however the long delay in counting will increase national Democrats’ anxiety within the potential for similar delays, specially in presidential swing states like Pennsylvania, in the function of a detailed race in November.

The race turned feisty in the final stretch, as Engel, who hasn’t faced a critical challenger in years, was reinforced by way of a late surge of outside spending. But Bowman, who like Ocasio-Cortez was recruited to run by Justice Democrats, got a lift of his or her own from small-dollar donors and spending by an outside group formed by Justice Democrats and the progressive Working Families Party.

Bowman can also be at the forefront of a growing wave of Black progressive leaders, like fellow New Yorker Mondaire Jones in the open 17th District, who outperformed early expectations and appears poised to grow the left’s influence in Washington, DC. Bowman told CNN late last month that low turnout numbers in past primaries gave him confidence, from early on in the campaign, that Engel was beatable.

“Initially, we weren’t trying to take his base of votes from him. It was about engaging with the people who, quite frankly, felt ignored by him for 31 years. And guess what? That was a lot of people,” Bowman said. “Our canvassing operations and our focus was to knock on doors in Co-op City, Baychester, Yonkers, Mount Vernon and parts of New Rochelle, but also canvass Riverdale and Scarsdale and places that, quote-unquote, stereotypically would be Engel’s backyard.”

New York delayed its primaries until June 23 because of the coronavirus and offered voters the ability to cast their ballots by mail, leading many to believe the contest wouldn’t be decided for at the very least a few weeks. Bowman jumped out to a commanding lead after a long day of voting in the Bronx and Westchester and held on to his advantage through the extended count.

“What we’re witness is a harvesting of a lot of the deliberate work of aligning movements with vehicles like the Working Families Party and surfacing leaders like Jamaal or (Wisconsin Lt. Gov.) Mandela Barnes or (Philadelphia City Council member) Kendra Brooks,” said WFP national director Maurice Mitchell. “Most of these folks grew up in some of the poorest zip codes in our country and carry the same scars that many people in their district carry around the lack of investment in them.”

Engel did himself no favors over the past couple of months, making national headlines for a pair of missteps that played directly into Bowman’s argument that, after significantly more than thirty years on the job, the co-dean of the state delegation had lost touch along with his district.

The first came when it absolutely was revealed that Engel had spent the worst of New York City’s coronavirus crisis at his home in Maryland, hours from one of the hardest hit districts in the united states. Engel, in an interview with CNN, reasoned he was following doctor’s orders, saying his house outside Washington is larger than his apartment in the city, therefore better accommodated to quarantining with his wife.

But the more damaging episode came in early June, when a live microphone caught Engel asking to speak at a news conference in the Bronx. After being told there wasn’t time, Engel pleaded his case.

“If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,” that he said — twice.

Engel has over and over dismissed the suggestion that his keeping a home in Maryland or being absent from the district earlier in the day this year would hurt him. Instead, that he pointed to his seniority on Capitol Hill and voting record.

“The voters aren’t stupid. They vote for me every two years because they know I care about them,” Engel told CNN on the weekend prior to the primary. “I work hard for them, I produce for them, and I vote the way they would like for me to vote. And I’ve been very, very effective.”

But the signs that Bowman had successfully made his case, and the one against Engel, popped up early after polls closed last month.

During a stop in Yonkers, at a polling site with long lines, campaign manager Luke Hayes pulled out his phone to show Bowman the first batch of results, which showed the challenger with a large lead.

“When I looked at the bar graph, I’m was like, ‘Wait a minute, can I see that again?’ I asked him to see it like three or four times, because I didn’t believe what I was seeing, I guess, the first two times,” Bowman recalled. “But I still couldn’t get too excited because that was only the Bronx reporting at that moment.”

When Bowman saw his lead holding after Westchester numbers begun to come in, he figured it would be “very, very difficult (for Engel) to make up this deficit with mail-in ballots.”

Engel and Bowman are both supporters of “Medicare for All” along with other big domestic progressive priorities, but Engel is among the most hawkish Democratic House members, having voted for the Iraq War and against the Iran nuclear deal, while routinely landing to the right of all of the caucus on issues associated with Israel and the Palestinians.

Bowman’s victory is yet another blow for the traditional pro-Israel lobby, which includes close ties to Engel and invested heavily in trying to keep him in Congress.

The Democratic Majority for Israel led just how, ramping up its outlays over the last couple of weeks before polls closed — its total having exceeded $1.5 million. That included an ad targeting Bowman over an old tax debt, that has been roundly criticized before Engel’s campaign released a statement asking that DMFI, which also spent against Sanders during the presidential primary, “consider taking it down.”

Other groups, with murky names like Perise Practical and Avacy Initiatives, also spent thousands and thousands of dollars backing Engel.

Bowman got a boost of his own, though to a smaller degree, from the late infusion of outside money into the race. The Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party outside group ended up spending about $1.3 million on his behalf.

Justice Democrats narrowed their sights in 2020, focusing on fewer races and backing a far more select band of insurgent candidates. Before the New York primaries, an added of the group’s endorsed candidates had succeeded in defeating an incumbent, Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois, who opposes abortion rights.

“It’s extremely rare for an incumbent Democrat in Congress to be unseated by a more progressive candidate and for all the coverage the tea party received, and their influence in the Republican party, they were only able to unseat three House Republicans, maximum, in any given cycle,” Justice Democrats communications director Waleed Shahid told CNN before primary day. “So if Jamaal wins it will show that there is energy still for progressive leadership.”