Jam Master Jay’s family and ‘DMC’ react to long-awaited arrests in DJ’s 2002 murder

“Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that 2 suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder,” McDaniels stated in a declaration. “It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime.”

McDaniels thanked the NYPD, New York City investigators, federal representatives and other police included in the case.

“I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever,” he stated.

In their declaration, Jam Master Jay’s kid Jesse Mizell and the Mizell family thanked those who had actually connected in assistance.

“Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay,” the family stated. “We understand that there are other households out there who have remaining discomfort who continue to wait on their own closure, and we hope that this case provides hope. “In spite of all the disasters we have actually seen this year alone, we bask in our family, our faith and in time’s capability to recover all. We can just hope that this news brings …

