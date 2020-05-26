Jalen Ramsey: Los Angeles Rams cornerback will not be holding out | NFL News





Jalen Ramsey states he will not be holding out

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey states he will record to training school on schedule, with or without a brand-new agreement in position.

The Rams gotten Ramsey midway with the 2019 period in a profession that sent out 2 first-round choices and also a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 25- year-old three-time Pro Bowl choice is because of make $137 million in the 5th year of his newbie agreement in 2020.

“The Rams know where I stand, and I think that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” he informed the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

“It will obtain dealt with. They have actually touched with my representative. They get on the very same web page. They recognize what’s up. I recognize what’s up. I’m mosting likely to allow them manage that.

“I can’t worry about that. I can control what I can control. Everybody knew what type of situation it was going to be once they traded for me. It doesn’t need to be talked about that much. It will get handled. I will let then handle the business side of it. I will focus on football.”

Including 9 video games with the Rams, Ramsey completed the 2019 period with 50 takes on, 5 passes defensed and also one interception.

Through 60 job video games, the 2016 first-round choice (No 5 total) has 243 takes on, 49 passes protected, 10 interceptions and also 5 required fumbles. He was a first-team All-Pro choice in 2017.