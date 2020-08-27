Jalen Ramsey donates $1 million to help underprivileged students

Why Wonder Woman ought to be the Iron Man of the DCEU, not Batman by D.J. Rivera

Jalen Ramsey is making a substantial contribution to a home town school.

Jalen Ramsey is on the last year of his novice agreement and is set to make $13.7 million this season with theLos Angeles Rams He made over $15 million in money as a novice and is awaiting his own mega-extension here quickly.

The 25-year-old has actually likewise chosen to return to those in requirement. Ramsey just recently vowed a generous $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy in his home town of Nashville.

Jalen Ramsey utilizing his wealth for great

It is simple to forget Ramsey is from the Nashville location. He ended up being a nationwide star at Florida State and was prepared by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. But he went to high school in Brentwood, Tennessee and is returning to those in the location.

This $1 million promise particularly concentrates on underprivileged kids.