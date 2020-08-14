Jalen Hurts is being slept on and the NFC East will regret it

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts # 1 of the Oklahoma Sooners heats up previously the video game versus the LSU Tigers in the Chick- fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta,Georgia (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

5 SEC football coaches are truly upset about the upgraded schedules by Steven Kubitza

The Eagles made a gutsy choice to draft Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round this year.

It was an unexpected relocation, specifically considering they investedthe No 2 general choice on Carson Wentz 4 years back.

Wentz has actually been fantastic for Philadelphia too, however the most significant issue for him has actually been fighting injuries regularly throughout his profession.

The year in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Wentz wasn’t the starter because video game. He had actually gotten the Eagles to a terrific record throughout the routine season, however was hurt near the end of the season and changed by Nick Foles.

Despite Wentz remaining healthy through all of the 2019 project, he was knocked out of the NFC Wild Card video game and changed by Josh McCown.

Due to Wentz’s injury history, Jalen Hurts is going to play a substantial function for the Eagles.

Some might believe Hurts is going to be utilized in a Taysom Hill– like function where he does a bit of whatever, however Hurts insists he’s a quarterback initially and …