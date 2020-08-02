Jalen Hurts is a good insurance policy for Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts, # 1, Oklahoma Sooners, (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It was quite unexpected when the Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, however when taking a look at their quarterback circumstance, it makes good sense.

The Eagles advanced when they chose Carson Wentz with the 2nd general choice in 2016, however the one glaring interest in Wentz throughout his time in the pros has actually been his battles to remain healthy.

While Wentz began all 16 video games as a novice and this previous season, years 2 and 3 were a various story.

The Eagles were travelling in 2017 and Wentz was blazing a trail and appearing like the undisputed MVP at that point in time. Then, all of a unexpected, catastrophe struck when Wentz was hurt versus the Rams late in the season, requiring Nick Foles to action in.

Well, all of us understand what occurred next– Foles took the Eagles all the method to the Super Bowl, went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady, and assisted Philadelphia win their first-ever SuperBowl Foles likewise won the MVP award for the huge video game.

Philadelphia then needed to make a hard choice in 2015 relating to Foles which was to part methods with their Super Bowl hero. It was the best option, as Wentz was the more youthful (and much better) gamer and was the future at the position.

Wentz made it through the whole 2019 season …