Jalen Hurts has clearly won the backup job for the Eagles

Doug Pederson can state whatever he desires, however it’s clear Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles’No 2 quarterback.

An offseason without any on-field work, a brief training school and no preseason video games puts NFL novice behind the eight-ball this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles turned some heads when they took Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round of April’s draft, however with Carson Wentz in location they do not need to rush the novice signal caller.

The Eagles might utilize Hurts at other positions besides quarterback, if just to get him on the field. He may not like that idea, however head coach Doug Pederson appears available to having Hurts on the field with Wentz.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pederson likewise attempted to make it clear what the quarterback chain of command is right now.

“Nate is our No. 2 and obviously Jalen is still learning. He’s done some really good things for us, he’s learning our system and he’s another one of our young players learning the game a little bit. He’s got some athleticism, we’ve seen that in practice, but Nate has come in and really done everything we’ve asked him to do from a backup position. Every position is being evaluated, but Nate right now is our No. 2.”

Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles’No 2 quarterback

Nate Sudfeld is entering his 4th year on the Eagles’ lineup. He has …