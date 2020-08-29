Jalen Beeks To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

The Rays got a variety on regrettable injury news this afternoon, with Juan Toribio of MLB.com reporting that left-hander Jalen Beeks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery onWednesday Fellow reducer Chaz Roe will likewise have his season interrupted, with the Rays moving him to the 45-day hurt list. Finally, 2 brand-new gamers have actually struck the hurt list: catcher Mike Zunino and lefty Ryan Yarbrough will head to the 10-day IL, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Catcher Kevan Smith and 1B/OF Brian O’Grady have actually been contributed to the active lineup.

More to come.