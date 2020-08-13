JAKO Wireless Earbuds, IPX5 Waterproof Earphones with Charging Case, TWS 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones Deep Bass Stereo in-Ear Earphones Built-in Mic for Sports, Black



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 00:26:37 UTC – Details)



Specification:

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.0

Operation Range: 10 M（without obstacles）

Music Time: 4-5 hours

Standby Time: About 90 hours

Earbuds Recharging Time: Approx.1 hour

Charging Case Recharging Time: Approx.2hours

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY Experience music, movies, calls, and more in a whole new way. Bluetooth 5.0 technology gives you high quality sound for listening and conversations.

QUICK PAIRING- Stress-free pairing right out of the charging case. Purity earbuds will give flashing light and voice indications when done synching so you can pair to your smartphone easily.

PORTABLE CHARGING CASE- A portable charging case gives you the opportunity to recharge your earbuds when on-the-go. Play time up to 4 hrs. And up to 10 hrs with charging case.

IPX5 SWEAT RESISTANT – Never worry about damaging your earbuds during an intense workout in the gym or on a trail. sweat resistant design allows you to remain focused on your music or calls

Customized Comfort and Secure Fitendowed with ergonomic design hence attach into your ears seamlessly and bring extraordinary comfort and secure fit that apart from others.