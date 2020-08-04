Jake Vokins commits to Southampton with new four-year deal | Football News





Jake Vokins states it suggests whatever to indication a long-lasting deal with Southampton

Homegrown full-back Jake Vokins has actually signed a new four-year agreement at Southampton.

Academy graduate Vokins made his senior development in the 2019/20 term, including 3 times in all competitors for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

And now the 20- year-old has actually dedicated his future to St Mary’s up until 2024, following youth item midfielder Will Smallbone in finishing fresh four-year offers.

“This is more good news for the future of this team, as these young players are important for our philosophy,” Hasenhuttl stated.

“Jake has actually established well this season and made some huge advances.

“He has great qualities, which he has actually displayed in matches and likewise in his training with us. He is calm on the ball …