Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrant

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul today, according to TMZ and CBSLA There are no information yet on why his home was raided or what the bureau was looking for, however ABC7 spotted representatives eliminating numerous things that appeared like guns from your house.

An FBI representative validated that a “federal search warrant was executed” today. The FBI decreased to discuss the proof looked for or recuperated, stating that the warrant stayed under seal. The FBI likewise decreased to state when the seal would be raised. No arrests have actually been made or are prepared, the representative informed The Verge

Paul’s home is likewise the home base of Team 10, Paul’s YouTube cumulative, and other members regularly reside in and work from your house. Paul has yet to discuss thesearch The Verge emailed Paul’s noted company address asking for remark, however the message recovered with a mistake stating the address could not be discovered or get mail.

“We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” Paul’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, informed TMZ Schonfeld stated Paul was not home at the time of the search.

In June, Paul was charged in Arizona for taking part in a declared “riot,” after video emerged that appeared to reveal …