Jake Paul Under Fire After Throwing Massive Weekend Party In Calabasas Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

As California faces harsher restrictions once again due to rising coronavirus numbers, it looks like Jake Paul decided to throw caution to the wind and have a party!

In new videos submitted to Fox 11 News and the City of Calabasas, it was clear there was a massive bash at the YouTuber‘s mansion, which took place all day and night on Saturday, with no masks or social distancing precautions in effect.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub reacted to the footage, saying:

“It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video.”

The Calabasas mayor explained she began getting multiple phone calls from local constituents after the vids surfaced on social media. On Tuesday, angry residents from the area submitted their own clips shot of the party, though they declined going on the record.

Weintraub shared:

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning. It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

As a result of the disrespect for health orders put in place by the city, Weintraub added she will be working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to ensure there will be a zero-tolerance policy on this type of house parties moving forward:

“No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again.”

Take a look at the shocking videos for yourself (below):

Several frustrated neighbors contacted me this morning and shared their own videos of the party. Calabasas’ mayor tells me she’s working with the Lost Hills Sheriffs station to ensure a zero tolerance policy on house parties from now on, no more warnings. Full video 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PHRdw8TngK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

But of course, this isn’t the first time the 23-year-old has been under fire for his flashy events. Just last year, an act of “unwillful impairment related to a party” took place at his home during a birthday bash for the rapper Desiigner. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department did not confirm the owner of the residence in their issued statement, but an Instagram post from the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 68 read:

“spent the majority of Saturday night transporting multiple patients from a party thrown by YouTuber @jakepaul.”

The allegation came from an unidentified mother who wrote in a “Moms of Conejo Valley” private Facebook group, claiming that her daughter and eight other teenage girls were “drugged” at the party. Now, this??

We wonder how many partygoers will end up testing positive… Hopefully none of them fall dangerously ill or end up spreading the virus to high-risk family members, friends, or first responders. Not a good look, Jake!!

