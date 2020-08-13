Jake Paul says FBI raid on his home was ‘entirely related to the Arizona looting situation’

Jake Paul lastly commented on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on his home recently, stating that the search was related to a “looting” occurrence at an Arizona shopping center inMay “There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the shit that people are making up is absolutely absurd,” Paul stated in a video that appears to have actually been erased however was captured by TMZ.

The FBI robbed Paul’s home in Calabasas, California, on the early morning of August 5th. The bureau later on verified that it was examining “allegations of criminal acts” related to the occurrence at the shopping center. Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, had actually formerly called the occurrence a “riot” and submitted misdemeanor charges versus Paul and others for their declared participation.

“My goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, music.”

Paul’s declaration does not shed any additional light on the examination, though he highlights that the bureau was just focused on the occasions inArizona “Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened, and it is an investigation,” he stated. In May, video flowed that appeared to program Paul inside a shopping center where authorities stated …