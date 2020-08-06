Jake Paul raid in connection with Scottsdale investigation, feds say, as firearms reportedly seized from home

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday. “This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation. The search warrant affidavits are sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting further.”

YOUTUBE STAR JAKE PAUL’S CALIFORNIA HOME RAIDED BY FBI IN CONNECTION WITH ONGOING FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Back in May, Paul was allegedly involved in what local authorities called a “riot” at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona, and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he allegedly joined a group of looters at the mall amid a slew of protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to TMZ, however, the misdemeanor charges are reportedly being dropped.

At the time, Paul addressed the incident,…