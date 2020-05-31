Jake Paul in the Middle of Looting at Arizona Mall



Play video content material

Breaking News

Jake Paul was smack in the center of a mall that was looted Saturday night time, and he is taking heaps of warmth for it.

The YouTube star was at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, and you may see in the video, the looters are stealing tennis footwear and just about all the things that is not nailed down.

You do not see Paul steal something, however he is proper there as everybody round him destroys outlets and steals what’s inside.

One of the most ridiculous feedback on social media … Jake is a millionaire, so he would not have to loot. That logic justifies looting for some, and that is simply plain flawed.