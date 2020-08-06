Jake Paul has propelled to fame as a brash social media villain. And he loves it

To his devout fans — who call themselves the Jake Paulers — no prank is too wild, no controversy is too big. Every time he’s mired in a scandal, tweets pour in with the hashtag #jakepaulisover. But he’s never really over. On the contrary, with every stunt, prank or internet feud, he gains more fans on his YouTube channel.

He hosted a party during the pandemic

Videos captured at his home showed carefree young people partying without masks or social distancing. They danced, rolled dice and drank from red cups. Others held onto an excavator crane that pulled them up and twirled them around.

“It’s completely unacceptable to be interacting with people like that during this time. People need to be wearing masks and people need to be keeping their distance. You can’t be having parties with over 100 people,” Mayor Alicia Weintraub said.

After the party, the mayor said the city and law enforcement were adopting a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who hosts large gatherings.

He was accused of trespassing at a mall