Jake Paul Formally Charged In Connection To Looting Of Arizona Mall Amid BLM Protests

Busted!!

YouTube star Jake Paul has been officially been charged after allegedly participating in looting and riots at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona this week. ICYMI, the 23-year-old initially denied his participation in just about any of the violence — despite social networking clips placing him at the scene.

According to reporting from ABC 15 Arizona, police could identify Jake “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police,” as a result of hundreds of recommendations and videos sent to officials. Which, duh! Every shred of evidence has been immortalized on the net so this wasn’t too hard of a case to crack.

Logan Paul‘s brother has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, which are misdemeanor offenses, so it’s unlikely he’ll see any jail time for this. However, this absolutely makes an essential statement in what can happen whenever you try to co-opt an important cause and make the most of a situation beneath the guise of collecting vlog content. Seriously, do better!

In addition to a statement he shared on Twitter, via his phone’s Notes app, Jake has since uploaded an extended explanation in what happened in Scottsdale on his YT channel, which you are able to ch-ch-check out (below):

Paul has stated that all the revenue from the video (above) will soon be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Well, that’s a start?

Keep that same energy pursuing the hype of your arrest dies down, bud!