Jake Paul: FBI swat team seizes guns at home of YouTube star

The FBI have actually carried out a raid on the Los Angeles- location home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

A spokesperson for the FBI stated an armed swat team performed the raid, which happened while Paul was not athome

.

The authorities would not state the factor, just that the search was connected to an examination. Officers were seen gathering guns from the residential or commercial property.

Paul is dealing with charges of robbery in Arizona and just recently held a celebration that apparently broke public health orders.

Paul, 23, has more than 20 million fans on YouTube.

YouTuber Jake Paul rejects robbery throughout United States demonstration

YouTuber Jake Paul charged over Arizona discontent

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,” an FBI agent stated in a declaration.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

Aerial video footage from news outlets revealed what appeared like guns being gotten rid of from the home by detectives.

According to the regional ABC station, these …