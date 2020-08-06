Jake Paul: FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at YouTube celebrity’s home

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Laura Eimiller informs CNN the search remains in connection with a continuous examination.
The affidavit in assistance of the warrant has actually been sealed by a judge and the FBI is restricted from discussing the nature of the examination. Eimiller informs CNN no arrests are prepared.
CNN has actually connected to associates for Paul for remark.
Arizona charges dismissed
In June, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and illegal assembly after video revealed him at a Scottsdale, Arizona, shopping mall as it was being robbed, cops stated. In a Twitter post, Paul rejected that he and anybody else he was with was taken part in robbery or vandalism.
On Wednesday, the Scottdale Police Department stated it is dismissing the charges versus Paul and pals Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon.
“The Scottsdale Police Department and Scottsdale City Attorney’s Office are coordinating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the FBI to ensure that justice is served regarding criminal acts at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30, 2020,” Scottsdale PD stated in a press release.
“It is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed. Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation,” the release included.