Jake Paul denies looting after YouTube star spotted in crowd outside trashed stores in Arizona

YouTube star Jake Paul has denied being concerned in looting after being filmed at a mall throughout unrest that broke out after nationwide protests in regards to the loss of life of George Floyd on Saturday.

The content material creator was seen on the Fashion Square mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, the place individuals have been breaking into stores and taking merchandise.

YouTube group members and others on-line have been extremely crucial of the footage, main each Mr Paul and his videographer, Andrew Blue, to place out statements denying that anybody in their group was looting or vandalising property and that they have been solely current to doc occasions.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen,” Mr Paul later wrote.





Andrew Blue mentioned: “Just for clarity, I am a videographer and my job is to document virtually everything. We were strictly documenting the situation and doing our part to use our platform to raise awareness about this horrific event and the overall injustice.”

He added: “Nobody with us was looting or vandalising but it was certainly tragic to see and while we understand the frustration, we don’t condone or support any behaviour like that.”





Nevertheless, on-line commentators have criticised Mr Paul’s presence on the mall, the potential for the footage to be monetised on his YouTube channel, and the argument that exhibiting sensationalist footage raises consciousness.

Julia Alexander, a reporter for the Verge, wrote: “Paul could have shone a light on peaceful protests happening, instead chose to capture looting at a mall. Doing so ignores what protesters are actually trying to accomplish.”