Jake Paul Breaks Silence On FBI Raid To Address ‘Absurd’ Rumors!

Jake Paul is speaking out!!

As you’re likely aware, the 23-year-old’s Calabasas pad was raided by the FBI on August 5, and it was initially unclear what the sealed warrant was in reference to. It later came to light that it was in connection to a looting incident at an Arizona mall amid Black Lives Matter protests in May.

Related: Jake Paul Defends Partying Amid The Pandemic, Says He’s Not ‘Gonna Sit Around’

In a since-deleted YouTube video captured by fans, he set out to clarify the rumors which have spread following the raid:

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened. It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s**t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

As we previously reported, the raid took place as part of a larger investigation into “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” which Jake was formally charged for. According to authorities, the online personality illegally entered and remained inside the AZ mall when it was closed. His criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly charges were later dropped by the Scottsdale…