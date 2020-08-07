Jake Odorizzi To Make Season Debut Saturday

The Twins have begun the season an American League Central-best 10-3 without the services of one of their top starters, 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi. A back strain has kept Odorizzi out of action thus far, but he’s on the cusp of making his season debut. He’ll start against the Royals on Saturday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune tweets.

The 30-year-old Odorizzi spun 159 innings of 3.51 ERA/3.36 FIP ball with 10.08 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 a season ago, which was enough to convince the Twins to issue him a qualifying offer at the outset of the winter. Odorizzi seemed likely to pass on the offer in favor of a trip to the open market, but he instead accepted the one-year, $17.8MM salary. Now, as Odorizzi goes into another contract year, he’ll try to keep his stock up despite what will go down as an injury-limited campaign.

While the Twins haven’t missed a beat without Odorizzi, his return should make a contending club even stronger. Randy Dobnak and Kenta Maeda have been brilliant out of their rotation, but No. 1 starter Jose Berrios has gotten off to a mediocre start, Rich Hill and Homer Bailey are on the IL alongside Odorizzi, and Michael Pineda’s serving a PED suspension.