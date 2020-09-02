Jake Allen got traded to Montreal — How Does This Affect The Leafs? – TheLeafsNation

The Leafs made a huge trade last week, successfully taking the spotlight from the playoffs by dealing Kasperi Kapanen to thePenguins The Canadiens then chose they must do the exact same thing.

The Habs and Blues linked on an offer that sends out goaltender Jake Allen to Montreal in exchange for a number of draft choices.

Canadiens acquire Jake Allen and a 7th-round choice in 2022 from the Blues in return for a 3rd- and 7th-round choice in 2020. &#x 1f4f0; https://t.co/eREQ5RDOI0 — Canadiens Montr éal (@Canadiens MTL) September 2, 2020

At a glimpse, this is type of an amusing relocation for the Habs since they now have approximately $15 million connected into their goaltending duo.

If Allen is as excellent as he remained in 2019-20– he published a. 927 save portion over 24 regular-season video games and a. 935 conserve portion over 5 looks in the playoffs– then this definitely provides Montreal an extremely, great goaltending tandem. But, still, it’s quite wild to see a group get a backup with a $4,350,000 cap struck when they currently have actually $10,500,000 connected into their beginning goalie.

Anyways, enough about theHabs The genuine fascinating part of this offer is the previously mentioned cap hit.

In making this relocation, the Blues successfully cleaned out $4,350,000 in cap space easily. That’s a quite substantial piece of squander the …