Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s President, tests positive for the coronavirus

“Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me,” Bolsonaro stated, referring to the Covid-19 take a look at he took Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday Bolsonaro’s press workplace instructed CNN affiliate CNN Brasil that the President was being handled with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited the results of his fourth Covid-19 take a look at in 4 months.

“I’ve done a lung screening, my lung is clean, OK? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is okay.”

The President, who was carrying a masks, warned folks to not get close to him. “You can’t get very close [to me], OK? Recommendation for everyone,” Bolsonaro stated.

CNN Brasil reported Monday that the President stated he was exhibiting signs per Covid-19, together with a 38 diploma Celsius fever (100 levels Fahrenheit). Bolsonaro’s workplace instructed CNN Brasil Tuesday that his temperature was regular.

Bolsonaro has derided coronavirus as only a “little flu,” and beforehand appeared in public and at rallies with out a masks, even hugging supporters.

He has inspired the nation to reopen, at the same time as the variety of instances rises, and has criticized native governments’ efforts to stamp out the virus via social distancing measures, similar to quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.

Brazil is second solely to the United States in numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 folks have died of the virus in Brazil, in response to figures launched by the nation’s well being ministry on Monday, and 1,623,284 instances have been confirmed to this point.

Coronavirus tests stay onerous to return by in the nation and a few native specialists say the actual variety of folks contaminated could be 12 to 16 times increased.

The Brazilian chief had beforehand examined destructive for coronavirus in three separate examinations. Those tests have been administered between March 12 and March 17, after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral assembly with US President Donald Trump in Florida and lots of in his entourage examined positive.

“Our life has to go on. Jobs should be maintained,” Bolsonaro stated in the still-early days of the pandemic, throughout a March 24 speech broadcast on nationwide tv and radio. He has maintained that place, arguing that the financial fallout of lockdown may very well be worse than the virus itself.

He has additionally continued to sometimes greet supporters with out protecting tools — even after a courtroom ordered him to put on a masks or face a wonderful. The order has since been overturned.

July four occasion at US Ambassador’s residence

Bolsonaro’s positive outcome comes simply days after he attended a July 4th commemoration occasion with the US Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman.

According to a photograph posted to the President’s official Facebook page , Bolsonaro was at the Ambassador’s residence with Chapman for the occasion.

Images from the gathering present Bolsonaro not carrying a masks or observing social distancing. In one image, he stands subsequent to a number of US and Brazilian officers, together with Chapman, none of whom was carrying a face masking.

Chapman was stood instantly subsequent to Bolsonaro in the picture, along with his arm round the president. Brazil’s international minister, Ernesto Araújo, was pictured the different facet of Bolsonaro.

Chapman additionally shared a picture of himself subsequent to Bolsonaro on his official Twitter account, writing that he was “honored” to obtain the Brazilian president on July 4th.

CNN has known as the US Embassy in Brasília and contacted the US State Department for touch upon whether or not the ambassador or different officers have been examined for Covid-19.