Jaime King’s Husband Is ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Divorce & Restraining Order Based On ‘False Claims’

Jaime King‘s husband Kyle Newman is talking out by way of spokesperson after her divorce submitting and restraining order request earlier this week.

As we beforehand shared, the 41-year-old filed divorce and home violence prevention petition papers in Los Angeles, whereas Newman stays in Pennsylvania with the couple’s two younger sons, 6-year-old James Knight and 4-year-old Leo Thames.

A press release supplied to ET on Newman’s behalf said:

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond. As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care.”

The assertion continued:

“As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

As far as authorized updates go, King was granted a brief restraining order towards her husband of almost 13 years pending a listening to, an insider near the state of affairs advised ET. Jaime’s request for full custody and visitation of the boys was denied, additionally pending a listening to.

It’s unclear what the custody state of affairs will seem like shifting ahead on condition that the 2 are spending time on reverse coasts. We can solely hope that distance helps them not hash out any arguments in entrance of their children, however nothing is definite.

Recently, the White Chicks star was noticed working errands in El Lay with no wedding ceremony ring, whereas Newman remained hunkered down on the East Coast. While different {couples} have chosen to quarantine individually, the state of affairs here’s a little totally different. Per a supply who spoke to Life & Style concerning the matter, the director skipped city pre-pandemic looking for household steerage (under):

“They are taking some time apart to focus on themselves … He’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support.”

The insider added on the time:

“They haven’t filed for divorce yet, so everyone is just hoping they can sort things out before it’s too late.”

What do U make of the cut up, Perezcious readers?? Given that Kyle and Jaime have possible been aside for over two months at this level, we are able to’t think about that the pandemic is what’s responsible for the divorce… Let us know (under) within the feedback!!

