Jaime King Wants To Keep Her Kids Out Of The Press Amid Her Divorce From Kyle Newman!

Jaime King wishes to make her divorce as fast as well as pain-free as feasible!

As we reported, the Black Summer celebrity applied for divorce from her separated hubby Kyle Newman after 12 years of marital relationship, along with declaring for a residential physical violence avoidance application as well as an emergency situation activity pertaining to kid guardianship as well as visitation.

While the scenario might appear alarming, it shows up the starlet will not be obtaining honest regarding the guardianship scenario anytime quickly, as a resource near to King informed People she wishes to save their kids from being pawns in a video game of divorce press chess.

Related: Mary-Kate Olsen & &(************************************************************************ )Sarkozy’s Split Followed Disagreements Over Having Kids

Confirming that the celebrity is wishing for a “ personal as well as tranquil resolution without more court procedures,” the expert claimed:

“Jaime was granted her request for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Kyle from being near her or contacting her and is hopeful for a private and peaceful resolution without further court proceedings, which would be best for their children. Jaime strongly believes that their children’s lives should not be discussed in the press.”

How fully grown!

Newman, for his component, damaged his silence on the split Tuesday mid-day. In a declaration, the 44- year-old supervisor’s representative described:

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond. As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care… As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

The King resource, nevertheless, claimed Newman “was not granted any type of custody of the children by the court” which “the judge simply took ‘no action’ in regards to custody until such time as a hearing with notice to Kyle takes place.”

Per court documents, a court authorized a short-term residential physical violence limiting order to be held till a hearing on June 8.

Related: Jaime Breaks Silence After Son Is Struck By Glass During Car Attack!

King as well as Newman celebrated a marriage in 2007 after satisfying on the collection of their movie Fanboys They have 2 kids with each other: James Knight, 6, as well as Leo Thames, 4.

For the document, both were currently hanging around apart prior to the coronavirus pandemic hit. A Life & & Style resource formerly exposed that Kyle got away LA pre-pandemic looking for family members advice, sharing:

“They are taking some time apart to focus on themselves… He’s been staying with his family for months and is leaning on them for support.”

Here’s to wishing the family members can make it through this unpleasant procedure with no public dramatization.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Jaime King/Instagram]