Jaime King Files for Divorce from Husband, Asks for Restraining Order

Exclusive Details

Jaime King desires out of her marriage — she’s simply filed for divorce, and primarily based on the paperwork it does not seem like an amicable break up.

TMZ’s realized the mannequin/actress filed authorized docs Monday in L.A. to divorce her husband, director Kyle Newman, to whom she’s been married to since 2007. It’s unclear what led to the divorce submitting however we all know this … she’s additionally requested a restraining order. The nature of her request or whether or not it was granted usually are not recognized presently.

Jaime and Kyle have two sons collectively … a 6-year-old and 4-year-old, whose godmother is reportedly Taylor Swift. Jaime and Kyle met whereas engaged on “Fanboys” which Kyle directed.