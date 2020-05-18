Jaime King files for divorce, domestic violence order against Kyle Newman

Jaime King and director Kyle Newman are splitting after 12 years of marriage. The mannequin and actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday morning. People stories she has additionally filed a domestic violence prevention petition. It’s unknown if the restraining order has been granted. They share two younger youngsters.

Reps for King and Newman haven’t responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s requests for remark.



Jaime King files for divorce from Kyle Newman after 12 years of marriage. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) More

King and Newman met on the set of the movie Fanboys in 2005, which he directed. The actress informed InStyle there was an on the spot connection.

“We started hanging out all the time,” she exclaimed. “After one week, we were so close.”

They wed in 2007 and went on to have two sons: James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. According to images posted on Newman’s Instagram story, it seems the boys had been with him earlier on Monday. He additionally posted a photograph with them a couple of days in the past.

Newman has directed music movies in recent times, together with Taylor Swift’s “Style.” The singer is the godmother to the pair’s youngest son, Leo, whereas Jessica Alba is godmother to James.

It’s unclear when the Black Summer star, 41, and 44-year-old director separated, however they have not appeared on one another’s social media accounts in months. The final household picture was shared by Newman throughout a February journey to Canada.

King omitted him from a Mother’s Day montage she posted and has been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram over the previous a number of weeks.

It’s been a making an attempt few years for the couple.

King revealed final yr her son Leo had “a very serious heart defect” known as transposition of the nice arteries that she realized about when she was 33 weeks pregnant. She informed People that he “crashed at birth and they had to take him out in emergency surgery” and was on life help. After surviving, he underwent coronary heart surgical procedure at 20 weeks previous.

The Sin City star has additionally handled a terrifying stalker scenario. During one altercation, the person smashed a automotive window that left her oldest son injured. The man was ultimately sentenced to over 4 years in jail. Last yr, she stated James suffers from PTSD because of the incident.

