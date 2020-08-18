Jailed WeChat User Says Chinese Police Monitor Overseas Accounts Too

Authorities in the eastern province of Shandong apprehended a user of the social networks platform WeChat after he sent out material to a good friend in the United States, offering fresh proof that the judgment Chinese Communist Party is keeping an eye on interactions with WeChat users.

Gao Zhigang was removed onSept 26, 2019 and at first held under criminal detention by police in his house district of Yingze in Shandong’s Taiyuan city, on suspicion of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble.”

Following his release, Gao informed RFA that he was apprehended on the basis of a single video he forwarded to his U.S.-based buddy.

“After I was detained, I was held under administrative detention for 10 days, and they interrogated me,” he stated. “Then, on the eighth day, I was transferred to the criminal detention center.”

“Then there was a 10-month wait before I was sentenced for ‘picking quarrels and stirring up trouble’,” he stated.

Gao’s 10-month sentence for “slander” of the federal government and public order charges consisted of time currently served, and he was just recently launched after being sentenced last December.

But the twist came when Gao saw the proof versus him, and understood that it had not originated from his phone.

“The screenshots they provided weren’t mine, because I had deleted everything after sending it,” …