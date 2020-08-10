Jailed Vietnamese RFA Blogger’s Appeal Trial Set For Aug. 14

The appeal trial for an RFA blog writer now serving a 10- year sentence in Vietnam in what he has actually called a case of political persecution versus him is now set for Friday, a U.S.-based NGO and his legal representative stated on Monday.

Truong Du Nhat, who had actually been a weekly factor to RFA’s Vietnamese Service prior to his kidnapping in Thailand by Vietnamese cops in 2015, was founded guilty in March for “abusing his position and authority” in a decade-old land-fraud case.

A trial to hear his appeal of his sentence will now be hung onAug 14, The 88 Project, an Illinois- based NGO that tracks the cases of Vietnamese political detainees kept in the one-party communist state said onAug 10.

“I can’t predict the outcome of this appeal trial,” defense lawyer Dang Dinh Manh informed RFA’s Vietnamese Service in an interview on Monday after the court date was revealed.

“If the trial relies just on legal proof, our company believe that it will lead to a substantial shift in the method [Truong’s] case is seen and examined,” he stated, calling the proof indicating his customer’s regret “very poor.”

But there might be numerous unpredicted advancements once the trial starts, Dang stated.

Truong, who went missing out on in Bangkok in January 2019 and was later on exposed to be under arrest in Hanoi, spoke in July with 3 …