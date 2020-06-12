Jailed. Beaten. Yet 1960s activist Fannie Lou Hamer stood up to white supremacy – comic | US news

As hundreds of thousands of individuals continue to protest against police brutality against black Americans in the united states, many have turned to our original civil rights activists for inspiration.

Fannie Lou Hamer fought for the right to vote in the 1960s, resisting brutal violence and imprisonment for a long time in Mississippi, where Jim Crow laws threatened the lives and franchise of African Americans well to the 20th century. Hamer’s civil disobedience was part of a movement that eventually restored the right to vote for hundreds of thousands of individuals in the south through the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed in to law by Lyndon B Johnson.

Today, on the anniversary of the afternoon Hamer was launched from jail in 1963, we’re featuring an excerpt on her life from Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America, a graphic novel that talks about the history of voting rights, by author Tommy Jenkins and illustrator Kati Lacker.

Credit: Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America, by Tommy Jenkins and illustrated by Kati Lacker, © Abrams ComicArts, 2020.