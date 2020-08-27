Jail inmates step in to save deputy’s life | News

GWINNETT COUNTY,Ga (CBS46)– A city Atlanta police officer is fortunate to live thanks to a number of jail inmates that came to his assistant.

“I could see in his eyes that he was starring off in space and he just wasn’t right,” Inmate John Queen stated.

John Queen and his fellow Gwinnett County inmates took definitive action inside their cell block recently when they observed something was awfully incorrect.

“So, someone hollered grab a chair. I grabbed a chair and slid it up behind him. And these guys eased him down in the chair,” Queen stated.

Several inmates watched out for the male who keeps an eye out for them. They called for assistance when Deputy Patrick Edmond almost collapsed throughout a regular cell check.

“Deputy Edmond was not aware he was suffering a stroke at that time, but it was very clear to the inmates he was and they jumped into action and got on his radio and called for help, and another inmate got on the phone and called for help and their intervention very likely saved Deputy Edmond’s life,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkodav stated.

Edmond went through life conserving surgical treatment after passing an embolism in his brain. He’s now recuperating in your home and his …